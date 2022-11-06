Left to right: Duncan Baker MP, Chris Shaw, deputy station manager, and Chris Howson, watchkeeper, at Mundesley coastal lookout tower - Credit: National Coastwatch Institution

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has visited a lookout tower that has been keeping watch on the seas for 27 years.

He went to the watchtower at NCI Mundesley where he met a number of the watchkeepers on Friday, October 28.

Station Secretary Alan Bowker said that Mr Baker was shown around the station and enjoyed using the spotting telescope to observe the offshore gas platforms.

"He was surprised to learn that the station can see 180 square miles of the North Sea on a clear day," Mr Bowker added.

The National Coastwatch Institution's (NCI) Mundesley outpost was established in 1995 and is manned by volunteers every day of the year.

It was the second station to be set up by the NCI and was a recipient of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) in 2009.

This station and the others around the coast of England and Wales are entirely funded by voluntary contributions.

Further information about NCI can be found at www.nci.org.uk.