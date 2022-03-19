North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker is set to take a week out of the Houses of Parliament and instead volunteer at a care home.

During this year's Easter parliamentary recess, he will spend a week working at Abbottswood Lodge care home in Swanton Abbott, a village four miles south of North Walsham.

Later in the year he will be with the East of England Ambulance Service, before spending the autumn recess with local farmers and fishermen.

The fishing boats pulled up on the beach at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Mr Baker said: "I want to learn more about how things are going for those on the ground, what issues get in the way of their work, and how central government might be able to help in the most practical and meaningful way.

"I also find that people who do the job are the best people to ask for ideas about how things could be better."

He will be at Abbottswood Lodge from April 4 to 8 and he will release a video diary at the end of each working day to his Facebook page.