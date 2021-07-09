MP reveals 26 charities to benefit from marathon effort

Published: 12:11 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM July 9, 2021

They support the Norfolk community in many and varied ways, and now 26 charities are set to benefit from an MP's marathon effort.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker is in training to run the London Marathon on October 3, and last month announced plans to raise at least £1,000 for 26 north Norfolk charities - one for each mile of the run.

After receiving 43 nominations from north Norfolk residents, Mr Baker and his family have now picked the 26 charities in a draw, which was streamed online on Facebook.

MP Duncan Baker is training to run the London Marathon. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Baker said: "I’m delighted to have the opportunity to raise money for so many amazing charities which are either based in north Norfolk or run projects and programmes here.

"Now the hard work gets under way - training for the 26 miles of the marathon, and making sure we reach (and hopefully exceed) our fundraising target."

The charities are: Littlelifts; Norfolk Coast Riding for the Disabled; North Norfolk Astronomy Society, the MacMillan Cancer Unit at Cromer Hospital; Holt Youth Project; Wild Touch Wildlife Centre, North Norfolk Foodbank and Stalham Community Gym.

MP Duncan Baker is training to run the London Marathon. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

Mr Baker will also be supporting: Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society; the Motor Neurone Disease Association; Fitzroy Support; the Cromer Youth and Skate Park Charity; Holt and District Dementia Support; Wells Community Hospital; the RNLI; the Treehouse and North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust.

The remaining charities making up the 26 are: Aldborough Village Care Scheme; Ladybird Pre-School Nursery; Sheringham Little Theatre; Friends of Roughton School; the Canaan Christian Trust, the DEBRA Charity; East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices; East Anglian Air Ambulance; and Thornage Hall.

MP Duncan Baker is training to run the London Marathon. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Baker, 41, said he has never run a marathon before, and is busy training both around Sheringham, Cromer and the Runtons when he is in the constituency, and in London when he is attending Parliament.

He said it had long been his ambition to do something "great for the community" after he was elected, and he hoped the marathon would help to raise the profile of the many charities in north Norfolk.

Mr Baker has already raised 3pc of his fundraising target of £26,000. To find out more or to make a donation, visit www.duncanbaker.org.uk/marathon.