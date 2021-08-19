MP's marathon push enters final stretch

Published: 2:41 PM August 19, 2021

Around £17,000 has so far been pledged as part of an MP's push to raise £1,000 each for 26 charities by running the London Marathon.

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, said he was delighted with the support he had got for his plan to help worthy causes across the region by finishing the October 3 run.

Duncan Baker was among the runners taking part in Benny's Poppyline Marathon, held in memory of Benny Pitcher. - Credit: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Mr Baker, 41, said: "We're amazingly grateful for the amount of support that I've had from the public. I've spent virtually every day of the summer recess talking to people about what I'm doing - and leafletting in north Norfolk - and the response has been incredible."

Mr Baker has only recently completed his first marathon - a charity event held in memory of East Runton youngster Benny Pitcher, who died in July last year from childhood cancer.

MP Duncan Baker is training to run the London Marathon. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"That was a great experience," he said. "My training is going well and I'm managing to stay injury-free and build up my mileage gently."

Mr Baker said a lot of the money had so far been raised by talking to people directly about his goals, and through "an enormous amount of letter writing" to businesses around the constituency.

MP Duncan Baker is training to run the London Marathon. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

As part of his fundraising, Mr Baker said he was planning to run a tombola outside Cromer's Morrisons supermarket on Monday, September 23, from 10am to 1pm.

Groups to benefit are littlelifts, Norfolk Coast Riding for the Disabled, North Norfolk Astronomy Society, the MacMillan Cancer Unit at Cromer Hospital, Holt Youth Project, Wild Touch Wildlife Centre, North Norfolk Foodbank, Stalham Community Gym, Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society, Motor Neurone Disease Association, Fitzroy Support and Cromer Youth and Skate Park Charity.

Others are Holt and District Dementia Support, Wells Community Hospital, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, The Treehouse, North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust, Aldborough Village Care Scheme, Ladybird Pre-School Nursery, Sheringham Little Theatre, Friends of Roughton School, The Canaan Christian Trust, The DEBRA Charity, East Anglian Children's Hospices, East Anglian Air Ambulance and Thornage Hall.

The London Marathon will this year see up to 50,000 people run a course that spans Greenwich to The Mall, and a further 50,000 will take part in a "virtual marathon" around the world.

To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for Duncan Baker.











