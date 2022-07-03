News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

MP names charities to benefit from second London Marathon run

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:00 AM July 3, 2022
Duncan Baker taking part in last year's London Marathon.

Duncan Baker taking part in the 2021 London Marathon - Credit: Supplied by Duncan Baker

North Norfolk's MP has named 26 charities he is fundraising for by running the London Marathon on October 2.

Duncan Baker is aiming to raise £30,000 by undertaking the run, following a similar effort last year. 

At a draw at Holt Youth Project, 25 local charities nominated by north Norfolk residents were picked to receive £1,000, and he will aim to raise £5,000 for Norfolk Community Foundation’s Supporting Norfolk in Ukraine Fund, to benefit Ukrainian refugees in north Norfolk.

The charities are The Venue (Holt Community Centre), Sheringham Little Theatre, Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society, Canaan Christian Trust, It’s On the Ball, Happisburgh Coastwatch and Thornage Hall Independent Living.

Also included are Holt's St Andrew’s Church, Eating Matters, All Saints Church, Beeston Regis, Friends of Cromer Hospital, The Treehouse, The Owl Playschool, North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust, Friends of Sheringham Woodfield School and North Walsham Community Shop. 

The remaining charities are Friends of Astley Primary School, Break Charity, North Walsham Play, Fitzroy Support at Home, 1st Holt Scout Group, The Matthew Project, Sue Lambert Trust and Cromer Exhibition Foundation.

Mr Baker said: "Every single one of these charities undertakes vital work helping so many people around North Norfolk, and it’s great to be able to play a small part in supporting their work.”

Donations can be made at duncanbaker.org.uk/marathon2022

