MP smashes marathon target with £38,000 raised for charity
- Credit: Supplied by Duncan Baker
North Norfolk's MP Duncan Baker smashed his fundraising target for this year's London Marathon.
Mr Baker, 42, crossed the finish line in Sunday's event with a time of 4:15:38, just under a minute faster than the time he set running the marathon last year.
He raised £38,000 for 25 north Norfolk charities and Ukrainian refugees living in Norfolk.
Mr Baker said: "The race itself I found much harder than last year.
"Training was very difficult in the heatwave this summer and I was nursing a slight hamstring injury going into the race.
"However, nothing was ever going to stop me in helping all these charities. In just two years, I have been able to raise over £70,000 for 40 different local charities."
Mr Baker said he wanted to thank everyone across north Norfolk who had donated and supported his effort.
The marathon, which went from Greenwich to The Mall, drew 42,000 participants.