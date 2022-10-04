MP smashes marathon target with £38,000 raised for charity

Duncan Baker with his family after running the 2022 London Marathon, wife Nina and children Isabelle and Eleanor. - Credit: Supplied by Duncan Baker

North Norfolk's MP Duncan Baker smashed his fundraising target for this year's London Marathon.

Mr Baker, 42, crossed the finish line in Sunday's event with a time of 4:15:38, just under a minute faster than the time he set running the marathon last year.

He raised £38,000 for 25 north Norfolk charities and Ukrainian refugees living in Norfolk.

Participants in the London Marathon 2022 cross Tower Bridge. - Credit: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Mr Baker said: "The race itself I found much harder than last year.

"Training was very difficult in the heatwave this summer and I was nursing a slight hamstring injury going into the race.

"However, nothing was ever going to stop me in helping all these charities. In just two years, I have been able to raise over £70,000 for 40 different local charities."

Participants (including Duncan Baker) running the London Marathon 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Mr Baker said he wanted to thank everyone across north Norfolk who had donated and supported his effort.

The marathon, which went from Greenwich to The Mall, drew 42,000 participants.