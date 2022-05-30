MP launches charity campaign ahead of London Marathon

MP Duncan Baker is launching a campaign to run the London Marathon and raise money for 25 charities. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The final mile of a Norfolk MP's London Marathon run will be dedicated to helping Ukrainians.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker plans to take on the 26.2 mile race on October 2, having also completed the marathon last year.

Mr Baker said he aimed to raise at least £30,000. He hopes to give at least £1,000 to 25 north Norfolk charities or community interest organisations and £5,000 to a charity supporting Ukrainians.

Mr Baker, 42, said: "It's the same as last year but this year we want to go even bigger.

"We ran 'the extra mile' for north Norfolk last year, this year we will be doing it for Ukraine."

The MP said he wanted to emphasise the mental health benefits of running. "I got into running through the pandemic - it gave me an outlet where I could have some peace of mind and respite for the mind," he said.

Groups wishing to benefit from Mr Baker's fundraising will be able to apply through his website www.duncanbaker.org.uk from June 1 to July 1.