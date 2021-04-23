MP calls for better services in England's flashpoint for strokes

Published: 4:08 PM April 23, 2021

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, has called for action to reduce the incidence and after care for stroke victims in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Action needs to be taken to bring down the number of strokes suffered by people in Norfolk, Duncan Baker has said.

Speaking in a debate about after-stroke care at Westminster Hall, the North Norfolk MP called for Norwich to host a trial of mechanical thrombectomy - a relatively new procedure used to treat stokes by clearing blood clots.

In his speech, Mr Baker spoke of how a stroke had touch his own life through his father-in-law Michael Baker.

Michael Baker, who died after suffering a stroke in 2019. - Credit: Archant

Michael, who was managing director of department store Bakers and Larners of Holt, died days after suffering a stroke in 2019, aged 72.

Mr Baker said: "To everyone who met him, he was a tower of energy, who shaped the community around him for some 45 years as a leading businessman in our close community of North Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

"Within a week of suffering a stroke, however, he passed away. My story is not unique. We need to do more to stop this happening again, and I think that we can. It is about investment in prevention, treatment and care."

Mr Baker said the North Norfolk constituency - which has the UK's highest average age - had the highest incidence of strokes in 2019 with 395.

According to the Stroke Association, the larger area covered by the NHS North Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has the highest percentage of stroke survivors (2.8pc) of any CCG in England.

Mr Baker also called for specialised 'stroke ambulances' which have been trialled in the east of England, to be put to greater use.

In response to Mr Baker's speech, Professor Erika Denton, medical director at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Developing our stroke services is a key priority for our trust moving forward, expanding on the care we already provide in our newly-built neuroscience and stroke unit, which includes dedicated physiotherapy and rehabilitation facilities.

“Strokes are a medical emergency and urgent treatment is essential, as the sooner a person receives treatment for a stroke, the less damage is likely to happen. If you suspect that you or someone else is having a stroke, phone 999 immediately and ask for an ambulance.”