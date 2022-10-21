MP 'inundated' by calls for Boris Johnson's return

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, inset, has heard calls from constituents overnight calling for the return of Boris Johnson as PM. - Credit: Archant

Supporters of a Boris Johnson return to being prime minister have bombarded North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker's inbox overnight.

Speaking on Radio Norfolk, Mr Baker said people had been calling for Mr Johnson to get the top job back.

Mr Baker said: "I have been inundated with my constituents asking for Boris Johnson to return to the [ballot] paper.

"I don't know if that will happen, I suspect that it won't, but we have to face some very real facts.

"Our part of the country is very different to some of those 'red wall' seats, and in some of those parts of the country he was the absolute election winner, which meant that they returned a Conservative MP, perhaps for the first time ever.

"In terms of what I've been come into my inbox overnight, it has been very much slanted toward people wanting to see Boris Johnson come back again."

Mr Baker has declined to say who he is backing in the current Tory party leadership race, which was sparked by Liz Truss' resignation announcement on Thursday.

He initially backed Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt in the previous contest following Mr Johnson's forced resignation in summer, after a series of ethics scandals.

But after Ms Mordaunt was voted out of the race, Mr Baker switched his allegiance to Ms Truss.

But Mr Baker said he would not back an early general election, despite growing calls from opposition parties.

"I don't think there is any risk at this moment in time that we will be having a general election," he said.

"There is still two years of the period of time until that general election can take place.

"We've seen in politics, just a day, just a week is a long time. Two years is an extremely long time.

"With what is happening in the country at the moment I find it very unlikely that many people would want to go and be thrust into a general election, with all the turmoil that would create."

But Steffan Aquerone, who will contest North Norfolk for the Liberal Democrat at the next election, said people had "had enough".

He said: "People in North Norfolk have been taken for granted by the Conservatives for far too long. We urgently need change. A new prime minister has no legitimacy.

"It’s time for a general election, so that people can remove this Conservative government from office and vote for a new kind of politics and the fair deal that they deserve.”