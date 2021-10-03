MP 'delighted' after smashing marathon target
- Credit: Duncan Baker
Months of fundraising and training has paid off for North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, who was one of more than 45,000 runners taking part in Sunday's London Marathon.
Mr Baker, 41, crossed the finish line in four hours, 16 minutes, and 30 seconds, after having raised £26,000 for 26 north Norfolk charities.
He said: “I’m absolutely delighted not only to finish my first marathon, but to have hit – and gone past – our fundraising target.
"We have so many amazing charities in north Norfolk, doing so much for our local communities and it’s great to be able to support their work.
"I’m so grateful to everyone who has donated, and so generously, to be able to help 26 local charities nominated by the public.”
You may also want to watch:
Among the charities Mr Baker supported through the run were Littlelifts, Holt Youth Project, Wild Touch Wildlife Centre, North Norfolk Foodbank, Stalham Community Gym and the Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society.
Donations can still be made at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/duncanbakermp.
Most Read
- 1 Pool to replace North Norfolk's famous Splash nears completion
- 2 Norfolk woman drives to Kent for dentist as she can't get local practice
- 3 Pier show wraps 'remarkable' season after attendance concerns raised
- 4 Norfolk department store beats likes of John Lewis to claim award
- 5 Grain store still a co-operative success after 40 years
- 6 Bus firm takes 'drastic action' as fuel runs short
- 7 Cliftonville hotel in Cromer sold to London pub chain
- 8 Seaside pub with permission to convert is for sale by auction
- 9 Norfolk panto to be streamed live across the UK
- 10 Food lovers hail return of popular annual festival