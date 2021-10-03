MP 'delighted' after smashing marathon target

Published: 4:27 PM October 3, 2021

Months of fundraising and training has paid off for North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, who was one of more than 45,000 runners taking part in Sunday's London Marathon.

Mr Baker, 41, crossed the finish line in four hours, 16 minutes, and 30 seconds, after having raised £26,000 for 26 north Norfolk charities.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted not only to finish my first marathon, but to have hit – and gone past – our fundraising target.

"We have so many amazing charities in north Norfolk, doing so much for our local communities and it’s great to be able to support their work.

"I’m so grateful to everyone who has donated, and so generously, to be able to help 26 local charities nominated by the public.”

Among the charities Mr Baker supported through the run were Littlelifts, Holt Youth Project, Wild Touch Wildlife Centre, North Norfolk Foodbank, Stalham Community Gym and the Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society.

Donations can still be made at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/duncanbakermp.















