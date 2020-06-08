Search

Ambulance group marks milestone with extra training

PUBLISHED: 09:32 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 08 June 2020

Karen Smithson and Clive Gritten from Stalham Ambulance First Responders. Picture: Supplied by Tim Thirst

Archant

One of the region’s biggest volunteer responder groups has had to postpone its 15th anniversary celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tim Thirst, co-ordinator of Stalham Ambulance First Responders, said the volunteers had been taking part in specialist driving courses instead.

Mr Thirst said: “We had a big party organised but at the last minute we had to call it off.

“In these uncertain times I am proud of the fact so many of the Stalham group have been able to step forward for this essential task.”

More volunteers from the Stalham group passed driving course than from any other group in the East of the England Ambulance Service, which covers Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Mr Thirst said the new skills could be put to good use in future emergences when resources are stretched - such as the bad weather encountered during the ‘Beast from the East’ in winter 2018.

Topic Tags:

