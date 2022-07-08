News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Vikings to 'invade' rugby club grounds

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:44 AM July 8, 2022
Viking clubs or 'clans' including Norfolk-based Drakkr Sveiter are to converge on North Walsham Rugby Club

Battle cries of Viking warriors will fill the air at an upcoming festival in Scottow, near North Walsham. 

Called Ragnarok, the July 16-17 event, will draw more than 100 Viking re-enactors from across the country. There will be mock battles and activities for visitors including Viking tug-o-war, archery and axe throwing.

Paul Carter, 'battle chieftain' of the Norfolk-based Viking group Drakkr Sveiter, said visitors would be able to try mead and Viking food, browse stalls and learn more about Norse history. 

Mr Carter said: "Theses events have always been very popular in East Anglia - this area was heavily invaded by Vikings so it's part of our history."

Mr Carter said there would be a mock battle between would-be king of all Norway Harald 'Finehair' and the clans that oppose his rule.  

The event will take place at the grounds of North Walsham Rugby Club - also called the Vikings - off the Horstead-North Walsham Road at Scottow, from 9.30am-5pm both days. To find out more about the group visit drakkr.co.uk

