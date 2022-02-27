Ema's new bakehouse is the icing on the cake

Ema Scott Rowlands and husband Laurie Scott in Dotty's Bakehouse in Southrepps. - Credit: Supplied by Ema Scott Rowlands

Cakes from a business that has flourished during the pandemic will soon be baked at a converted garage in Southrepps.

Ema Scott Rowlands launched DottyAboutCakes in 2019 after she and husband Laurie Scott retired from running Breakers cafe in Cromer.

She said she was thrilled the business had gone so well she could move into a bigger premises, which will be called Dotty’s Bakehouse.

A camera-themed cake made by Ema Scott Rowlands from Dotty's Cakes. - Credit: Supplied by Ema Scott Rowlands

Mrs Scott Rowlands said: “As a business hit by the pandemic we are perhaps one of the luckier ones, as we were able to react quickly to changing circumstances to modify, transform, and partly reinvent ourselves in an attempt to keep going.

"Sadly, not everyone has been able to do this."

Mrs Scott Rowlands said she had her customers to thank for the bakery's success.

She said: "Whether they just treated themselves to a couple of slices once in a while, or became one of our regular cakeaholics - it all helped, and they got us over the line.”

A Cromer Pier-themed cake made by Ema Scott Rowlands from Dotty's Cakes. - Credit: Supplied by Ema Scott Rowlands

Mrs Scott Rowland started out working from her kitchen, baking around 70 specialty cakes over the business' first 10 months.

But when the pandemic hit and all weddings and parties were cancelled, she started a delivery service called DottyOnWheels - taking cakes and bakes to homes across north Norfolk.

And there is now a 'DottyByPost' option, where people can have boxes of brownies and blondies shipped to them anywhere in the UK.

Mrs Scott Rowland also supplies bakes to the Artisan Cafe at Alby and Watsons Cafe in Bacton.

Ms Scott Rowlands said she was bringing the different parts of the business under an umbrella name of Dotty's Cakes, and hopes to expand further in the future, as well as baking up more original treats and designer cakes.

She said: “The pandemic has illustrated dramatically that we can never predict the future with any degree of certainty and never take anything for granted – but our future looks exciting and we approach it with huge enthusiasm."

