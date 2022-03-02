Woman who made ammunition during WW2 celebrates 100th birthday
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A woman who helped to make ammunition at a chocolate factory during the Second World War has celebrated her 100th birthday.
King George V was on the throne in 1922 when Doris Kersey was born - and on Wednesday (March 2) she received a birthday card from his granddaughter, the Queen, to mark her special day.
She also enjoyed a tea party with staff at Mill House Nursing Home in Horstead, where she has lived for the last four years.
Earlier in the day, she had her hair done at the nursing home's salon.
Ms Kersey was born in Norwich in March 1922 and went to the Dowson School on MIle Cross. The school had opened when she was four-years-old and closed in 2008.
She had one sister and three brothers, one of whom served in the armed forces during the Second World War and died in Egypt.
At the age of 14, Ms Kersey left school to work at a laundrette. When the war broke out, she made ammunition at Caley's chocolate factory at Chapelfield.
After the war, she worked at Edwards and Holmes shoe factory on Drayton Road and later helped her brother who was a caretaker at Cozens and Hardy on Opie Street before getting a job in a grocery shop on St Stephen's Street.
She married Harold Kersey at St Catherine's Church on Aylsham Road and they were together until he died 48 years later.
They lived first in a cottage on King Street, then moved to Sandringham Road for 18 years, before finally settling down on Mile Cross Lane in Old Catton, where she enjoyed knitting and spending time in the garden.
She moved to Mill House Nursing Home in 2018.
Alison Lawrence, the home's manager, said: "Doris has been a resident at Mill House since January 2018 and has throughout her life seen many changes, least of all the recent pandemic and surviving Covid, still remaining strong, relatively independent and steadfast in her attitude to life."
Sharon Kirk, wellbeing lead at the nursing home, said: "Doris is amazing. She cuts a fine figure walking along the corridor. She's so sprightly.
"She is also quite a house-proud lady. Her room is immaculate," Ms Kirk added.