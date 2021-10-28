News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Club bowled over by developer's donation

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:45 AM October 28, 2021   
McCarthy Stone has made a £500 donation to Stalham's St Mary’s Bowls Club.

McCarthy Stone has made a £500 donation to Stalham's St Mary’s Bowls Club. Pictured are, from left, Fran Lenehan (player), Gerrard Kirwen (secretary), Russell Hart (chairman), Lauren Laxton (McCarthy Stone), Sheila Crysell (vice chairman), John Nicholson (captain). - Credit: McCarthy Stone

The green at a Stalham bowling club could be looking better than ever in its 100-plus year history thanks to a developer's donation. 

St Mary’s Bowls Club has received £500 for the upkeep of its grounds from McCarthy Stone, which is building a retirement estate off Homestead Place off Old Market Road in the town. 

Gerard Kirwan, club secretary, said he was delighted with the grant. 

Mr Kirwan said: "We are thrilled to receive such a kind donation.

"With a long-standing local history, we value our place within the Stalham community, and support from local businesses plays an important role in keeping our club running.

"We are so pleased we are able to make these vital improvements to the bowling green with the funding, and we look forward to welcoming back all our members with an enhanced experience."

The club was founded more than a century ago and competes in leagues including the county, Broadland, Nansa and afternoon leagues.

