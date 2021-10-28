Club bowled over by developer's donation
- Credit: McCarthy Stone
The green at a Stalham bowling club could be looking better than ever in its 100-plus year history thanks to a developer's donation.
St Mary’s Bowls Club has received £500 for the upkeep of its grounds from McCarthy Stone, which is building a retirement estate off Homestead Place off Old Market Road in the town.
Gerard Kirwan, club secretary, said he was delighted with the grant.
Mr Kirwan said: "We are thrilled to receive such a kind donation.
"With a long-standing local history, we value our place within the Stalham community, and support from local businesses plays an important role in keeping our club running.
You may also want to watch:
"We are so pleased we are able to make these vital improvements to the bowling green with the funding, and we look forward to welcoming back all our members with an enhanced experience."
The club was founded more than a century ago and competes in leagues including the county, Broadland, Nansa and afternoon leagues.
Most Read
- 1 Sinkhole opens up on busy Sheringham junction
- 2 RNLI rescues woman stranded on boat in Blakeney
- 3 Replica of Only Fools and Horses van to go under the hammer
- 4 Plan to house Afghans at Holt Hall quashed
- 5 Volunteers pitch in to clean up pond
- 6 Pumpkin patch proves a Halloween hit at visitor farm
- 7 Van driver seriously injured in collision with tractor
- 8 Hundreds pay tribute to Sheringham cobbler John Hart
- 9 WATCH: Cars float on high tide in north Norfolk
- 10 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?