Lifesavers get £2,000 boost from carnival donations

A service which saves lives across Norfolk has benefited from donations made during this year's Cromer Carnival.

A total of £2,988.79 was given to bucket collections during the August event.

Tony Shipp, chairman of the carnival's organisers, the Voluntary Entertainments Organisation, said: “We are so grateful to everyone for their generosity during the parade and elsewhere during the main carnival week, and the two children's events weeks.

"After the break since the last carnival, we were so pleased with the atmosphere and attendance at all of the events, and it was a great success."

The Norfolk Accident Rescue Service - Nars - has received £2,000 from the donations.

Phillip Balls, who presented the cheque on behalf of the carnival, said: “As someone who spent the most significant part of my own career working for the ambulance service, it was a pleasure for me to give Nars the funds and to recognise the work they are doing on behalf of our community across the county”.