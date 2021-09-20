New golfing trophy named after club stalwart

Published: 6:40 PM September 20, 2021

Donald Stuart enjoying a pint at the 19th hole at Mundesley Golf Club. A trophy has now been named after the inspirational former chairman of Mundesley Golf Club. - Credit: Supplied

He took his golf club to new heights and now a cup trophy has been named in his honour.

Donald Stuart, from Ludham, was chairman of Mundesley Golf Club for almost five years, but died in August aged 69 after a cancer battle.

A trophy in his name has been presented to its first ever winner, Lewis Crosby, following a five-week season of Friday night social golf competitions for under-40s.

His daughter Fiona, who came up with the idea, said: “The trophy was a good way to encourage younger golfers to join, meet and compete."

The new Donald Stuart Trophy has been named after the inspirational former chairman of Mundesley Golf Club. Here, winner Lewis Crosby, left, collects his prize from Donald’s brother Micky. - Credit: Supplied

Mr Stuart, who fought cancer for 14 months - only stepping down two months before his death - led a membership drive and more than doubled the club's membership.

You may also want to watch:

Fiona added: "I am really proud of the legacy dad created. He put a lot of time in and sacrificed a lot for the good of the club.”

There was also a second award, the Turn Up Trophy, named to reflect Mr Stuart's ethos that the joy of golf was simply about taking part. This award was won by Mark Cook.

Mr Stuart was born in Edinburgh to a golfing family and began playing at the age of four.

His career with the Bank of Scotland took him to Leicester, Oxford Street in London and then to Norwich, where he was the regional director for the East of England.

In his retirement he undertook charity work including as a trustee at Open in Norwich.

He also has two sons, Graeme and Callum.

Andrew Keates, the club's current chairman, said Mr Stuart had worked tirelessly.

Mr Keates said: "Among his major successes was in the stabilisation and growth of the club where the playing membership more than doubled to in excess of 420.

"The club is a far better place for having Donald as a member and chairman.

“Although Donald was diagnosed with a terminal illness in the spring of 2020 he continued to lead the club through the challenges associated with Covid-19 with distinction.

"A man who never complained and always endeavoured to find a fair and equitable way forward.”