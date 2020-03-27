Video

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter Archant

A dog-walker had a close encounter with a military helicopter on a north Norfolk beach.

Jesse Petrie-Porter took a video of the Chinook tandem-rotor, multi-role helicopter, which is used to transport troops and equipment, flying over her head on the beach at about 3pm on Friday, March 27.

The general manager at The King’s Head in Letheringsett, near Holt, who lives in Cromer, said: “I was just walking the dog, getting our daily exercise. We saw it at approximately 3pm. It seemed like a military exercise or some practice. I’ve not seen one so close before - it was interesting and I thought other people might be interested to see it.

“It was heading towards East Runton - the dog wanted to chase it.”