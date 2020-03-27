Search

Advanced search

Video

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

PUBLISHED: 16:22 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 27 March 2020

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Archant

A dog-walker had a close encounter with a military helicopter on a north Norfolk beach.

Chinook helicopter flying low over East Runton beach. Picture: Jesse Petrie-PorterChinook helicopter flying low over East Runton beach. Picture: Jesse Petrie-Porter

Jesse Petrie-Porter took a video of the Chinook tandem-rotor, multi-role helicopter, which is used to transport troops and equipment, flying over her head on the beach at about 3pm on Friday, March 27.

The general manager at The King’s Head in Letheringsett, near Holt, who lives in Cromer, said: “I was just walking the dog, getting our daily exercise. We saw it at approximately 3pm. It seemed like a military exercise or some practice. I’ve not seen one so close before - it was interesting and I thought other people might be interested to see it.

“It was heading towards East Runton - the dog wanted to chase it.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

Stunning images and video reflect Norfolk’s beauty during lockdown

Sheringham based photographer and videographer, Chris Taylor. Picture: Supplied by Chris Taylor

Pier fenced off as tourists keep flocking to coast

Cromer Pier, which has been fenced off amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Jon Williamson

Coronavirus: Food wanted for animals at Amazona Zoo

Amazona Zoo tapirs Ennis and Lutador. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Most Read

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

Stunning images and video reflect Norfolk’s beauty during lockdown

Sheringham based photographer and videographer, Chris Taylor. Picture: Supplied by Chris Taylor

Pier fenced off as tourists keep flocking to coast

Cromer Pier, which has been fenced off amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Jon Williamson

Coronavirus: Food wanted for animals at Amazona Zoo

Amazona Zoo tapirs Ennis and Lutador. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Joy for care home residents with gift of tablet

The Mount care home in Aylsham was given a free Samsung galaxy tablet by the Round Table. This picture shows the team celebrating their first Good CQC report in years in 2019. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Could you help thousands of vulnerable people feeling isolated in Norfolk?

Age UK Norfolk is looking for voluntary befrienders to help combat loneliness with a simple phone call. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Daisy-Daisy

Here to Help: Not Alone - Norfolk authors support project to tackle loneliness amid coronavirus

Pen friend scheme, Here to Help: Not Alone, has been given the support of crime writer Elizabeth Haynes (right) and children’s author, Hayley Scott, who also writes under the name Hayley Webster (left). Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24