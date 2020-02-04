Dog-owners told to stop treating cemetery as a park

Dogs have been running wild at North Walsham cemetery in Bacton Road. Picture: NWTC Archant

Dog-owners have been told by a Norfolk council to stop pets running wild at a cemetery and to clear up after them.

North Walsham Town Council has issued a warning to pet-owners on social media and a spokesman said: "We have had a problem with people allowing their dogs to run free in the cemetery for quite a while. The public are well aware that dogs must be on leads at all times within the grounds, but it doesn't seem to be getting any better.

"Not only is this disrespecting the graves of those buried there and upsetting for their families, but it is also causing an issue as mess is not being cleared up."

Town mayor Garry Bull added: "It's not hundreds of dogs running amok, just a few inconsiderate owners who have been using the cemetery as a park. They give the good owners a bad name."