Dogs to be offered lifejackets on Broads boat trips
Dogs going on a cruise on the Broads will be offered lifejackets following concerns from visitors about the safety of their pets on the water.
The Museum of the Broads, based in Stalham, will provide the canine safety equipment for boat trips cruises on the RIver Ant.
A spokesperson for the museum said it "realises the importance of safety on its boat trips and everyone on board wears a lifejacket".
"Everyone who is human, that is.
"Now lifejackets will also be offered to our four-legged friends as well.
"There has been a great deal of publicity about safety on the Broads recently and the museum is maybe one of the first organisations offering dog lifejackets on its boat trips," the spokesperson added.
The initiative comes after a family lost their dog when it drowned after falling into the water at Sutton Staithe in April.
The museum operates river trips on a Victorian steam launch and an accessible electric launch.