Do you have what it takes to be a district councillor? Find out at this upcoming information session

Published: 10:34 AM August 14, 2018 Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020

Anyone interested in making a leap into local politics can find out if they've got what it takes at an upcoming information session.

North Norfolk District Council is hosting the event to let prospective candidates know about the difference they can make to communities, and tell them about the council's varied work in housing, licensing, economic development, tourism, culture, health, environment, coast and electoral services.

Prospective candidates will also find out about key dates in the lead-up to the local government elections which are due to take place on May 2 next year.

The information session will take place at the council's office in Holt Road, Cromer on September 20 6.30pm-8.30pm.

For more information, visit north-norfolk.gov.uk/becomeacouncillor, email emma.denny@north-norfolk.gov.uk or call 01263 516010.

There will be refreshments available on the evening.