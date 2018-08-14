News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Do you have what it takes to be a district councillor? Find out at this upcoming information session

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:34 AM August 14, 2018    Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020
North Norfolk District Council. Picture: NNDC

North Norfolk District Council. Picture: NNDC - Credit: Archant

Anyone interested in making a leap into local politics can find out if they've got what it takes at an upcoming information session.

North Norfolk District Council is hosting the event to let prospective candidates know about the difference they can make to communities, and tell them about the council's varied work in housing, licensing, economic development, tourism, culture, health, environment, coast and electoral services.

Prospective candidates will also find out about key dates in the lead-up to the local government elections which are due to take place on May 2 next year.

The information session will take place at the council's office in Holt Road, Cromer on September 20 6.30pm-8.30pm.

For more information, visit north-norfolk.gov.uk/becomeacouncillor, email emma.denny@north-norfolk.gov.uk or call 01263 516010.

You may also want to watch:

There will be refreshments available on the evening.

Most Read

  1. 1 Kenneth Branagh films scenes as Boris Johnson in Norfolk for Sky drama
  2. 2 WATCH: Volvo caught out by the rising tide
  3. 3 Food review: Rocky Bottoms serves a delicious helping of seafood beside the Norfolk coast
  1. 4 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  2. 5 Easter Monday snow and sleet forecast for Norfolk and Waveney
  3. 6 'Idea came in a dream' - Floating bicycle hire on Broads
  4. 7 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  5. 8 What can I do when lockdown eases on April 12?
  6. 9 New family run pizzeria to open in Sheringham
  7. 10 Barbecue packs a hit in town as lockdown freedom looms

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The cliff slide at Overstrand which has blocked a coastal road.

Public warned to stay away after cliff slide blocks coastal road

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Dogs love independent play time

Plan to extend dog ban on popular north Norfolk beaches

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Major Dunn Revival in Sheringham, Norfolk

Aladdin's cave antiques shop and its treasures go up for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Despite mounds of litter plaguing the nations public spaces the north Norfolk coastline remained clean and tidy.

Litter problems not experienced in popular north Norfolk town

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus