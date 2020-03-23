Search

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:02 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 23 March 2020

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

Coastal car parks will close in north Norfolk in a move designed to discourage visitors amid the coronavirus crisis.

Sarah Butikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader. Picture: Supplied by Sarah ButikoferSarah Butikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader. Picture: Supplied by Sarah Butikofer

Sarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council, said people needed to take social distancing measures seriously and that this was not the time for a holiday.

Mrs Butikofer said: “We want local residents to be able to go out and use the beaches but most of those can walk to the beach or the coast to walk along the coastal path from their homes.

“We need to be telling people that we’re very sorry, we love having visitors here, and we will welcome them back when this is over.”

Council-run car parks in town centres and shopping areas will remain open.

Duncan Baker. Picture: Submitted by Duncan BakerDuncan Baker. Picture: Submitted by Duncan Baker

There have been increasing calls in recent days for non-residents and second-home owners to stay away from the area to help slow the spread of the virus.

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, said: “It is vital everybody follows government guidance to slow and stop the spread of coronavirus which includes avoiding non-essential travel.

“A holiday currently is not essential and making those unnecessary trips right now must be thought carefully about. We must stop the spread of the virus and I urge everybody to please take this advice.”

