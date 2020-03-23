Search

Advanced search

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 08:39 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 23 March 2020

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Coastal car parks will close in north Norfolk in a move designed to discourage visitors amid the coronavirus crisis.

Sarah Butikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader. Picture: Supplied by Sarah ButikoferSarah Butikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader. Picture: Supplied by Sarah Butikofer

Sarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council, said people needed to take social distancing measures seriously and that this was not the time for a holiday.

Mrs Butikofer said: “We want local residents to be able to go out and use the beaches but most of those can walk to the beach or the coast to walk along the coastal path from their homes.

“We need to be telling people that we’re very sorry, we love having visitors here, and we will welcome them back when this is over.”

You may also want to watch:

Council-run car parks in town centres and shopping areas will remain open.

There have been increasing calls in recent days for non-residents and second-home owners to stay away from the area to help slow the spread of the virus.

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, said: “It is vital everybody follows government guidance to slow and stop the spread of coronavirus which includes avoiding non-essential travel.

“A holiday currently is not essential and making those unnecessary trips right now must be thought carefully about. We must stop the spread of the virus and I urge everybody to please take this advice.”

MORE: Coronavirus in Norfolk































































Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

Three MPs urge holiday-makers and second home owners not to flock to Norfolk

Conservative Duncan Baker speaks after becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It will pass, but tough times are ahead’ - MPs write joint letter to Norfolk

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

District council joins MPs in call for government to advise against holiday travel

Sarah Butikofer is the leader of NNDC. Pictures: David Bale

Carer awarded for ‘outstanding companionship’ during client’s final days

Home Instead Care Manager for Home Instead North Norfolk, Rebecca Trezise (right), presents caregiver Debbie Roberts with her Cavell Star award. Picture: HOME INSTEAD

Most Read

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

Three MPs urge holiday-makers and second home owners not to flock to Norfolk

Conservative Duncan Baker speaks after becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It will pass, but tough times are ahead’ - MPs write joint letter to Norfolk

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

District council joins MPs in call for government to advise against holiday travel

Sarah Butikofer is the leader of NNDC. Pictures: David Bale

Carer awarded for ‘outstanding companionship’ during client’s final days

Home Instead Care Manager for Home Instead North Norfolk, Rebecca Trezise (right), presents caregiver Debbie Roberts with her Cavell Star award. Picture: HOME INSTEAD

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Eye nurse bows out after 40 years

Shirley Partridge, glaucoma nurse specialist at Cromer and District Hospital, has retired after 40 years. Picture: NNUH

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

Taxpayers to save money with joint waste collection council contract

Three councils have agreed to use the same waste collector in a £230m move. Picture: Archant

£10,000 donated to foodbanks to support vulnerable during coronavirus outbreak

Thetford food bank and Mid-Norfolk food bank have been given £10,000 form Breckland Council to help them support the most vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Thetford food bank

Trust could shut nature reserves amid coronavirus social distancing advice

Hickling Broad. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24