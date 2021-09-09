News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Warning that 'hugely disappointing' wind farm staff move will hurt north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:05 PM September 9, 2021   
North Norfolk District Council leader Tom FitzPatrick.

North Norfolk District Councillor for Walsingham ward Tom FitzPatrick. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

The relocation of staff servicing the Sheringham Shoal wind farm has been labelled "disappointing", amid fears the move will harm the north Norfolk economy.

And it is thought some jobs will be lost due to the consolidation of workers in Great Yarmouth, away from Egmere, near Fakenham, where they have been based.

Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm. Its owner, Equinor, wants to expand it and another wind farm ne

Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm. - Credit: www.chpv.co.uk

Tom FitzPatrick, north Norfolk district councillor for Walsingham ward, said the decision by energy firm Equinor to shift 30 employees was a poor one.

Mr FitzPatrick said: “While not unexpected at this point, this is hugely disappointing news in terms of the local economy in this area.

"The only positive is that these jobs will not be lost to Norfolk as they will relocate to Yarmouth.  

“I regret the negative impact this will have, both in terms of local, well-paid employment and the wider impact it will have on the local economy, particularly at this difficult time economically.

You may also want to watch:

"This area did much to support the offshore wind industry in its early days more than a decade ago, which makes the loss of these jobs a real blow."

The Equinor team that services the Dudgeon wind farm, north of Cromer, already work from Yarmouth. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Rare closure of Cromer Pier planned for private event
  2. 2 Norfolk windfarm base revealed - but one community loses out
  3. 3 Council investigates village sex club after complaints
  1. 4 New vets opens its doors in Cromer
  2. 5 Proposed second home crackdown met with caution in North Norfolk
  3. 6 Police hunt this man after patient's death at Norfolk private hospital
  4. 7 Pride group plans protest in village after sex club row
  5. 8 Tributes paid to painter and musician Ian Houston
  6. 9 Ambulance involved in crash on A140
  7. 10 Your Say: How was summer 2021 in Cromer?

A spokesman for the firm did not deny some jobs would be lost, but could not say how many.

He said: "While there have been some changes in roles and work location in the new organisation, we have sought to minimise any requirement for redundancies through internal redeployment and various other measures.  

"This process is still ongoing, therefore we are not able to confirm any numbers."

Richard Kershaw, the district council's portfolio holder for sustainable growth, also called the change disappointing, and said the council was working with Walsingham Estate - which owns the Egmere site - to encourage more businesses to move there. 

Richard Kershaw, Liberal Democrat candidate for Priory in the 2019 North Norfolk District Council el

Councillor Richard Kershaw of North Norfolk District Council - Credit: Supplied by Richard Kershaw

Mr FitzPatrick added: “We now need to look to the future and look to attract businesses who will benefit from these modern offices and other facilities as well as a pool of well-motivated staff in a beautiful rural location and well-situated for access to historic Walsingham, the Port of Wells and the market town of Fakenham.” 

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

View of Brancaster Staithe from Barrow Common Photo: Ron Graham

Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The old Shannocks site in Sheringham. 

Old seafront hotel site left barren and exposed

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Covid-19 rates are lower in the North Norfolk District Council area than in other Norfolk districts and boroughs.

Coronavirus

Covid rates stay low in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Terry and Margaret Butler, front, at Crofters in Sheringham with with a group of longstanding customers. 

Food and Drink

Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon