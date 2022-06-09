Village pub calls restrictions on live music 'a nightmare'

Tim Woodman (inset), co-manager of the Cross Keys in Dilham, was disappointed after the pub was not permitted to play live music in the garden during the jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Courtesy of Tim Woodman

A village pub's hopes to celebrate the jubilee with live music in its beer garden were dashed after objections were raised by authorities.

The managers of Cross Keys, a pub in Dilham, say they "only wanted some background music" during a beer festival on Saturday (June 4).

A local brewery which was to sell beer at the event had applied to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) for a Temporary Events Notice so that music could be played outside in the garden - but this was rejected.

Tim Woodman, who co-manages the pub with owners Paul and Karen Grothier, said: "It was just going to be some background music.

The Cross Keys, a village pub in Dilham. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

"We're not looking to make it into a rock venue. It's a very quiet country village pub. But we would like to have live music every now and again," he added.

An NNDC spokesperson said: “A Late Temporary Event Notice was received for an event at the Cross Keys Public House in Dilham.

"Objections were raised about the application by one of the responsible authorities that are part of the statutory consultation process and, in consequence, the Late Temporary Event Notice was not granted.

"Objections would be received where an application has not demonstrated that the four licensing objectives would be met," the spokesperson added.

In 2016, the pub was issued with a noise abatement notice for playing amplified music "at an excessive volume", according to NNDC.

Mr Woodman said the notice was "a nightmare" because it held the pub back from putting on events.

People enjoying the beer garden at the Cross Keys in Dilham during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 4. - Credit: Courtesy of Tim Woodman

If the notice was lifted, "it would mean we could become the pub we should be," he added.

Paul and Karen Grothier took over the Cross Keys in March 2010. Before that, the pub had been closed for a number of months.

The venue currently has planning permission to expand its restaurant and bar as well as add rooms upstairs.

The proposals include an expansion to the existing pub to provide for eight en-suite bedrooms, and an increase in size of the restaurant, kitchen, cellar, conservatory and manager/owner's flat.

During the first lockdown, in April 2020, the landlords grabbed headlines after using a drone to deliver beer to customers.