Coronavirus: Digital school lets children work from home

PUBLISHED: 10:40 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 27 March 2020

New digital school at Beeston Hall allows pupils to work from home and outdoors. Pictures: Beeston Hall

New digital school at Beeston Hall allows pupils to work from home and outdoors. Pictures: Beeston Hall

It’s school as usual - albeit with a twist - for children at Beeston Hall on the north Norfolk coast.

New digital school at Beeston Hall allows pupils to work from home. Henry's skype guitar lesson. Pictures: Beeston HallNew digital school at Beeston Hall allows pupils to work from home. Henry's skype guitar lesson. Pictures: Beeston Hall

Refusing to be curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, the pupils have been working from home.

Using a range of resources, from Google Classroom to live video-sharing, staff have set up a new digital school, with children studying subjects as diverse as long division and Latin, with allotted break times and a quiet reading period at the end of each day.

And to strike a balance between working on a computer and getting outdoors, children have been given tasks which require them to explore nature.

New digital school at Beeston Hall allows pupils to work from home. Pictures: Beeston Hall New digital school at Beeston Hall allows pupils to work from home. Pictures: Beeston Hall

Headmaster Fred de Falbe said: “Although nothing can compare to the real-life interactions and relationships forged in the classroom, it’s clear our new digital classrooms are the next best thing. Our aim is that they set children up to go confidently into the Easter holidays knowing the support and structure of school life remain in place.”

New digital school at Beeston Hall allows pupils to work from home. Pictures: Beeston Hall New digital school at Beeston Hall allows pupils to work from home. Pictures: Beeston Hall

