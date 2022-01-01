News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Successful slimmer couple looking forward to 2022

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:00 AM January 1, 2022
North Walsham slimmers Diane and Colin Heath before and after their weight loss. 

North Walsham slimmers Diane and Colin Heath before and after their weight loss.

A North Walsham couple are looking forward to a brighter 2022 after shedding more than nine stone in weight between them. 

Diane and Colin Heath, both 67 and from North Walsham, said they were thrilled with the progress they had made since joining Slimming World - Mrs Health has lost 3st 11.5lb, while her husband has lost 6st 5lb.

North Walsham slimmers Diane and Colin Heath after their weight loss. 

North Walsham slimmers Diane and Colin Heath after their weight loss.

North Walsham slimmers Diane and Colin Heath before their weight loss. 

North Walsham slimmers Diane and Colin Heath before their weight loss.

Mr Heath wanted to lose weight after being told his blood pressure was dangerously high, and Mrs Heath wanted to lower her medication for diabetes and high blood pressure. She has now come off the medication.

Mr Heath said: "'Our caravan holidays are so much easier and more enjoyable now I can move around quicker and with less effort."

Mrs Health added: "The support from our consultant, Karen, and other group members has been very inspiring each week. Everyone helps you to find solutions to problems or challenges and there are always different ideas to keep you going too." 

