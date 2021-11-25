Retired nurse took her own life, inquest hears

A retired nurse who suffered from depression took her own life, an inquest has heard.

Diana Slade, 71, died in Cromer on November 6 last year. She had lived on Hartington Road.

The inquest into her death at Norfolk Coroners Court on Thursday (November 25) heard she had been diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk - Credit: Simon Finlay

In 2013, a fall affected her mobility, speech and memory and at the time of her death, she was feeling low and anxious about friendships and moving house, the inquest heard.

On November 6, concerns were raised for her whereabouts and police mounted a search before finding her body on the seafront.

The medical cause of death was drowning.

Julie Burns, community health nurse, described Mrs Slade as "caring, kind and charismatic".

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake recorded a verdict of suicide.

If you need help or support, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.



