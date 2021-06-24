News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

Pupils dress up for school's 'numbers day'

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:46 PM June 24, 2021   
 Reception pupils and staff at Supplied by Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School dressed up for a themed 'number day'.

Reception pupils and staff at Supplied by Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School dressed up for a themed 'number day'. - Credit: Supplied by Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School

Colourful costumes, activities and games added up to fun at a Dereham school which celebrated a themed 'number day'.

Youngsters at Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School in St Withburga Lane dressed up as number-related characters including a calculator, grandfather clock, number blocks, number fairies and money spiders.

Chloe Cole, assistant headteacher, said the number day was a big success.

She said: "At our school, we aim for all of our children to develop a love of number and become confident and resilient mathematicians. We believe it is important to celebrate maths and recognise how it is used in everyday life."

"The day consisted of children completing a number hunt where they were timed to find one hundred numbers hidden in the school grounds and then place them in order, participate in beat the headteacher maths challenges and apply their maths skills to bake treats.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a fantastic and fun day that was thoroughly enjoyed by all." 

Nancy from Year Two dressed as a calculator for Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's 'number day'.

Nancy from Year Two dressed as a calculator for Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's 'number day'. - Credit: Supplied by Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School

 Noah from Year Two dressed as a grandfather clock for Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's 'number day'.

Noah from Year Two dressed as a grandfather clock for Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's 'number day'. - Credit: Supplied by Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School

Tillie and Jonah from Year Two ordering numbers for Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's 'number day'.

Tillie and Jonah from Year Two ordering numbers for Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's 'number day'. - Credit: Supplied by Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School

Harvey from Year Two dressed up for Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's 'number day'.

Harvey from Year Two dressed up for Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's 'number day'. - Credit: Supplied by Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School

Logan from Year Two taking part in a number hunt, pictured with assistant headteacher Chloe Cole, dressed as a dice, for

Logan from Year Two taking part in a number hunt, pictured with assistant headteacher Chloe Cole, dressed as a dice, for Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's 'number day'. - Credit: Supplied by Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School

 McKenzie from Year One dressed up for Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's 'number day'.

McKenzie from Year One dressed up for Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's 'number day'. - Credit: Supplied by Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School

Polly from Year One dressed up for Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's 'number day'.

Polly from Year One dressed up for Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School's 'number day'. - Credit: Supplied by Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School


