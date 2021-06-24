Gallery
Pupils dress up for school's 'numbers day'
- Credit: Supplied by Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School
Colourful costumes, activities and games added up to fun at a Dereham school which celebrated a themed 'number day'.
Youngsters at Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School in St Withburga Lane dressed up as number-related characters including a calculator, grandfather clock, number blocks, number fairies and money spiders.
Chloe Cole, assistant headteacher, said the number day was a big success.
She said: "At our school, we aim for all of our children to develop a love of number and become confident and resilient mathematicians. We believe it is important to celebrate maths and recognise how it is used in everyday life."
"The day consisted of children completing a number hunt where they were timed to find one hundred numbers hidden in the school grounds and then place them in order, participate in beat the headteacher maths challenges and apply their maths skills to bake treats.
You may also want to watch:
"It was a fantastic and fun day that was thoroughly enjoyed by all."
Most Read
- 1 Hotel's new pizza restaurant enjoys 'fantastic' first month
- 2 Hurricane and Spitfire in the Norfolk sky as heritage centre opens
- 3 Animal rescue group needs to double volunteer team to meet demand
- 4 Four days of fun planned for North Walsham Memorial park
- 5 Pub is back, with new menu and brand, after closure fears
- 6 Nick Knowles joins outcry as Norfolk police told to close Twitter accounts
- 7 Caravan site applies to be able to open during winter months
- 8 'A truly affordable home': Teeny tiny abode sold for glamping
- 9 Norfolk set for dry week with temperatures to rise
- 10 Shock rise in demand for foodbank's kids' meals