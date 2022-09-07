Walk leader takes step back at age of 90

Dereck Smith, left, with gifts to thank him for his service for the Sheringham Ramblers, with group leader Stuart Meakin. - Credit: Supplied

Some comfortable footwear, a couple of biscuits and a flask of coffee is all Dereck Smith needs to have an enjoyable day out in north Norfolk.

Add the company of others and the 90-year-old will be in his element - he has been a walk leader with the Sheringham Ramblers for the past 25 years.

"I like walking and I like meeting people, there's not much more to it," he said.

"I've also really enjoyed planning the walks, using the Ordnance Survey maps. You have to look at where the footpaths are, and see how you can manipulate it so that it's a circular walk around."

Now Mr Smith has decided to take a step back from leader duties, but he is not hanging up his walking boots just yet.

"I can now make it five or six miles, it used to be 10 miles," he said. "So others are taking over as leader, which I'm pleased about.

"I'm quite aware that I'm slowing down, but as long as someone takes over the responsibility I'm quite happy to walk behind them."

Mr Smith said he had two or three favourite walks around the area, and he recently ticked off an item on his 'bucket list' by walking out to Blakeney Point and back - a distance of 8.5 miles - with a couple of friends to mark his 90th birthday.

During his time with the Ramblers he has led more than 150 walks of 10 miles or more.

Mr Smith's contribution to the group was recognised at its annual barbecue, which took place at the Upper Sheringham Village Hall.

Stuart Meakin, group treasurer, presented him with a dinner voucher as well as gin, campari and vermouth to make his favourite negroni cocktail. He was also given other post-walk favourites - beer, wine and dark chocolate.

Mr Smith has been married to his wife Margaret for more than 50 years. He worked for EMI for more than 40 years, 25 of which he was a research engineer.

More information about the Ramblers - who meet on alternate Wednesdays and Sundays - can be found online at www.ramblers.org.uk/sheringham-district