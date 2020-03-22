Carer awarded for ‘outstanding companionship’ during client’s final days

Home Instead Care Manager for Home Instead North Norfolk, Rebecca Trezise (right), presents caregiver Debbie Roberts with her Cavell Star award.

A carer praised for the “care and companionship” she gave to a woman during her final days has earned her a national award.

Debbie Roberts, from Norfolk, has been honoured with a national Cavell Star in recognition of her outstanding dedication to her work.

Ms Roberts was nominated by her clients’ daughter Linda for the personalised care and companionship she gave to her mum Winifred, going above and beyond - especially during the last days of Winifred’s life.

Ms Roberts said: “She said, “I was shocked and surprised at the award and so grateful that the family thought to nominate me.

“I am so pleased at the appreciation of the care that we all give at Home Instead Senior Care. I feel very proud to have given the care that warranted the award.”

Linda added: “Having Debbie there for both us and mum was a huge support.

“Knowing mum was comfortable and receiving the best possible care made a distressing time easier.”

Ms Roberts is a caregiver with local company Home Instead Senior Care, which assists older people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

National charity, the Cavell Nurses’ Trust, runs the Cavell Star Awards programme which are given to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants who show exceptional care to patients and their families.

Presenting the award, care manager for Home Instead North Norfolk, Rebecca Trezise, said: “Over the years our services have evolved to meet the needs of more and more elderly people and this includes those living with life limiting disease and illness.

“We also recognise the need to support family members, allowing them to live well with their loved ones during the final months, days and weeks of their lives.

“I am delighted that Debbie has been bestowed with the Cavell Star award for the care and dedication she has shown to Winifred and her family.

“Our caregivers really are exceptional people who show compassion and empathy with the people they support.

“I’m incredibly proud of the positive impact that my team is having on the lives of our elderly clients and the wider community.”

Ms Roberts was presented with the award together with a Cavell Star pin badge.