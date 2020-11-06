Offender serving time for spitting at officer admits supplying cannabis

Police Officer. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2012

A prisoner serving time for spitting in the face of a police officer has admitted dealing cannabis.

Dean Cope, 31, of Knight’s Green, Sheringham, appeared over a link from Norwich prison and admitted supplying cannabis to another between August 16, last year, and February 26, this year.

He also admitted possessing cannabis on July 9, 2020, with intent to supply.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, said that Cope was involved in limited supply to others, for personal use.

The court heard that Cope was presently serving a six month sentence imposed in July, for assaulting a police officer and spitting in the face of another officer, in Sheringham.

Ian James, for Cope, asked for reports in the case.

Judge Andrew Shaw agreed to adjourn sentencing for reports until January 8, next year.