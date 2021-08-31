Dead whale washes up on north Norfolk beach

Published: 9:11 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 9:42 AM August 31, 2021

A dead minke whale has washed up below some cliffs in north Norfolk.

The decayed remains of the mammal, which was once about 10 metres long, was reported at Weybourne, below the old Coast Guard Cottages, over the weekend.

Carl Chapman, Norfolk's cetacean recorder, went to inspect the carcass after the message was passed onto him by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Cley Marshes Visitor Centre.

He said: "It was extremely smelly and had obviously been pushed onshore by the northerly winds. It had probably been dead for something like two weeks, it was distended and breaking up. The animal will have died naturally, but there's no way of saying how."

Northern minke whales - and their Southern Hemisphere equivalent - undertake seasonal migrations from the poles to the tropics.

Mr Chapman said 2021 had a been a "generally quiet" year for discoveries of whale carcasses and other mammals along the north Norfolk coast.



