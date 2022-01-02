Seaside adventure and teenage romance - What was it like to come of age in Cromer in the 1950s and 60s?

Opinion

Growing up in the 1950s and 60s was a lot different in some respects to what children experience today. In this abridged version of a piece originally written for his blog, norfolkblogger.co.uk, David Hobart, 73, shares his memories of coming of age in Cromer in those times.

I was recently talking to a friend about my childhood spent in Cromer, a particularly happy time for me. We started to reminisce, and the memories came flooding back – school days, play, adventures and teenage romance.

David Hobart has fond memories of growing up in Cromer in the 1950s and 60s. - Credit: Supplied by David Hobart

The Hobart family moved to Cromer when I was eight years old. My father had managed Rusts’ grocery shop at Swaffham and the move to Cromer, Rusts’ headquarters, was a promotion for him.

The firm was well established with shops in several Norfolk towns. Each branch of the business had its own premises with a specialist manager. In Cromer, there were Rusts’ shops selling wines and spirits, clothing, drapery and haberdashery, shoes and sweets, as well as groceries.

Looking across Cromer's parish churchyard, towards the shopfronts of Rounce Wortley and Rusts, in 1952. - Credit: Archant Library

We moved into Warwick House, an apartment above the shop; it was too grand to be called a flat. I remember an ornate mahogany staircase with a full-length mirror fitted into the wall on the first landing. The rooms were huge; bay windows with a central door allowed access to balconies. The bell-pulls, to summon servants from the kitchen, were still in situ in the rooms.

Although ignorant of it then, I was living in a building constructed during Cromer’s golden age of Victorian and Edwardian elegance, the Belle Époque.

Floats go by for the Cromer Carnival parade of 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

Wealthy members of the aristocracy favoured Cromer, and grand hotels were built to cater for them. Sadly, the resort never recovered its fashionable status after the Great War.

The ritzy hotels were still there, but the clientele had changed. The rich were now taking their holidays abroad, and with the advent of the package holiday industry, they were soon followed by the less well off.

That said, the town was still extremely hectic during the summer months of the fifties and sixties – as it is today – and my father worked extremely long hours.

Cromer Pier, pictured in 1961 - Credit: Archant Library

Whenever the opportunity presented itself, I would go down to help in the shop after closing time, assisting by fetching and carrying to re-stock the shelves.

Father often spent Sundays redesigning his window displays, in which he took great pride. A particular effort was made at Christmas time: the well-lit windows were full of tempting seasonal fare.

Food packaging as we know it today did not exist. Butter was delivered in large blocks and was worked with wooden butter ‘pats’ on a slab of marble.

That was a skilled job because accurately judging the weight was tricky.

Loose tea was delivered in wooden chests that had markings stamped on the outside identifying the contents and the exotic places of origin.

I also remember the delights contained within numerous biscuit tins kept under the mahogany counters. There were shelled nuts of all kinds and desiccated coconut – something I developed a taste for.

School

My education was continued at Cromer Primary School (now residential units), where an open coal fire was used to heat the classroom.

I don’t think I made much of an impression on the teaching staff, or indeed, them on me, as I can remember very little about my time there.

The high point, as far as I was concerned, was when a male classmate brought a dead mole to school, which he kept in an ‘Oxo’ tin in his desk.

He allowed me a peek at the unfortunate creature. The smell of the decaying mole gradually worsened, and the teacher’s nose eventually led her to the area in which he sat.

She, understandably, became very agitated upon opening the tin. The offender was ordered to remove the corpse from her classroom – immediately!

Cromer Beach Station

When I arrived in Cromer, only one railway station remained – Cromer Beach. The High Station, once used by the Royal train on a regular basis, was closed by then and falling into disrepair.

Cromer's railway station, pictured in 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

Cromer Beach station had two platforms, and a turntable that was close to Central Road. You could watch from there as a steam engine was turned around on the table by the muscle power of only two men.

A slope from the station entrance led to the main street into the town. The grass bank against the slope had large whitewashed stones arranged on it to spell out Cromer Beach.

I remember the train passengers walking down that slope; during the summer season, many were family groups arriving for their annual holiday.

Freedom

In retrospect, our greatest asset in those days was freedom.

We spent much of our free time on the Lighthouse Hills to the east of the town.

The hills and woods provided a play area: there were the cliffs and trees to climb, a flat area for ball games, expansive areas of bracken in which to hide and build dens, and woodland to explore. In early summer, the heady scent of bluebells and gorse flowers would fill the air.

There were blackberries to pick in autumn and during the winter snows, blood-curdling sledge runs down the steep sides of the natural amphitheatre that was Happy Valley.

Cromer's North Lodge Park in the early 1960s. The park was in full bloom at the time this picture was taken thanks to the stunning displays created by park superintendent Billy Baker and his team. - Credit: SUPPLIED BY THE FRIENDS OF NORTH LODGE PARK

When we became teenagers the Lighthouse Hills became significant for another reason; many a romance blossomed there, and it was a favourite place for assignations.

We also spent time at the bottom of the Gangway where the crab boats were parked, and the catch unloaded when they returned from sea.

The famous Cromer crabs were packed into wicker crans (round baskets) to go to the merchants. Sometimes a kindly fisherman would give you a crab to take home for tea.

Saturday!

Saturday was an important day of the week for us, and we made for two venues, the Regal Cinema and the Rollerdrome.

A file photo of the Regal Cinema in Cromer, with the parish church in the background. - Credit: Archant Library

For a small sum, you could hire some roller skates from Mr Troller, the proprietor of the Rollerdrome (the site is now a supermarket car park).

Relay races generated great excitement and a lot of noise from the supporters of the teams. An event that was officially frowned upon involved skaters holding each other around the waist, forming a human chain.

As the speed of this line of skaters increased the turns became more exciting and hazardous for those on the end of the chain. Their hold was broken by the whip effect, and they would be catapulted at high-speed across the rink.

The Regal provided the afternoon entertainment. That consisted of a cartoon, a serial, and a feature film.

The feature was usually a cowboy adventure, which would be greeted by the audience with cheers for the good guys and booing for the bad.

It is astonishing how vocal several dozen children could become when something went wrong with the projection equipment – an event not at all unusual in those days.

Our evening meal was sometimes fish and chips from the little shop in Corner Street - now the much larger Mary Jane’s.

The proprietor, Mrs Quercia, would scoop them onto a piece of greaseproof paper and wrap them in newspaper; her hands becoming blackened by the ink as she served.

That did not taint the flavour of the chips, and it had no adverse effect on our health.

Cilla Black performing at the Olympia in Cromer in 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

To any reader who knew Cromer in those days and can remember being woken up by the lifeboat maroons exploding over the church; the inferno when the covered tennis courts at the Newhaven Court Hotel burnt down in 1961, Cilla Black appearing at the Rollerdrome, the waiters’ race, singing hymns with the C.S.S.M on the beach and standing in the rain waiting for the lifeboat to return from a rescue, I send greetings.

I hope your memories of that time are also happy ones.

The full version of David's story can be read online at norfolkblogger.co.uk



