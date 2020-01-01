'Overwhelming' - Mother's thanks as hundreds join Parkrun in memory of teenager

Annual Parkrun in memory of David Acott at Sheringham Park.

More than 200 people took part in an annual charity run in memory of a 17-year-old who died from a rare cancer after having a liver transplant.

Annual Parkrun in memory of David Acott at Sheringham Park.

The Parkrun at Sheringham Park on Saturday, March 14 was called David's Run, in memory of David Acott, who died on March 11, 2015.

It marked the fifth anniversary of his death and many of those taking part wore football shirts in his memory. He was a big Arsenal fan and his mother Janet Acott, from Cromer, wore an Arsenal top with Acott on the back.

She welcomed participants and said before the start: 'Thank you so much for coming. I cannot believe another year has gone by. This is our fifth David's run.

'It overwhelms me that you support us in this way, keep David's memory alive, and his light burning.

Janet Acott, who launched David's Run in 2015, in memory of her son.

'David took part in his first Parkrun here in 2012, just after his liver transplant. He embraced it and discovered that it was not the end of his life. He could still run, swim and play football.

'David went on to run at Kings College Hospital where he won three medals, and we are raising money here for the hospital's children's transplant team, which is a charity close to our hearts.

'This is such a lovely family event and it's all-inclusive. People have embraced our story.'

David's Run is held in memory of David Acott.

Among those taking part was local broadcasting legend Malcolm Robertson, who wore a Norwich City top.

Event director Karl Read said: 'It's a 5km run and the average run time is between 20 and 30 minutes. People don't just run, they also jog and walk, and it gets the whole family moving.

'We are doing a slightly different route this time, which is called the frog, toad and newt run, which avoids them, as it's their breeding season.

'We've been told by tourists that this is one of the prettiest Parkruns in the country, as you see the sea and the North Norfolk Railway.'

Mrs Acott hopes to raise about £1,000 from the run and more money has been donated online. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janet-acott




























