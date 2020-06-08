Date set for reopening of Bakers and Larners in Holt
PUBLISHED: 12:53 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 08 June 2020
Bakers and Larners department store in Holt will be reopening on Monday, June 15.
Customers will also be able to place orders online at https://www.bakersandlarners.co.uk/ from the same date.
The independent, family-run, department store has been marking its 250th anniversary of trading this year and will continue to support East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) with a commitment to raising £25,000 to help support local families. Customers can expect to see something very special displayed in the store’s window from June 15, which it’s hoped will raise funds for EACH.
Jane Gurney-Read, managing director of CT Baker Group, said: “Creating a safe environment for staff and customers is our absolute priority, so we have made a number of changes, including introducing a new opening time of 9.30am, Monday to Saturday. Our car park will be free of charge to use until further notice.”
The store closed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
