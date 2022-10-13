'Demolition Man' joins charity darts tournament

Ben Little, left, with Darren 'Demolition Man' Webster at the charity darts event in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied

Darts champion Darren 'Demolition Man' Webster joined enthusiastic amateurs at a tournament in Sheringham.

Webster, who is ranked 140 best in the world at darts, was at the Tyneside Club for the finals of the Craig Cutting Memorial Darts League - which was won by won by Connor Colk, 18.

The annual fundraising tournament was established in 2013 and is named after Craig Cutting, from Sheringham, who died of cancer aged 29.

Participants in the final of the Craig Cutting Memorial Darts League. - Credit: Supplied

Ben Little, one of the organisers, said: ‘’It has been great to get the league back up and running again this year after a two year hiatus.

"We will be back again in 2023, and are keen to hear from any clubs, societies or community projects in need of financial support’."

Since the tournament started it has raised more than £10,000 for charity.

East of England Air Ambulance, Woodfields School and Rebecca’s Wishes are some of the charities to benefit from this year's donations.