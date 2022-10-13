News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'Demolition Man' joins charity darts tournament

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:53 PM October 13, 2022
Updated: 3:13 PM October 13, 2022
Ben Little, left, with Darren 'Demolition Man' Webster at the charity darts event in Sheringham. 

Ben Little, left, with Darren 'Demolition Man' Webster at the charity darts event in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied

Darts champion Darren 'Demolition Man' Webster joined enthusiastic amateurs at a tournament in Sheringham.

Webster, who is ranked 140 best in the world at darts, was at the Tyneside Club for the finals of the Craig Cutting Memorial Darts League - which was won by won by Connor Colk, 18.

The annual fundraising tournament was established in 2013 and is named after Craig Cutting, from Sheringham, who died of cancer aged 29.

Participants in the final of the Craig Cutting Memorial Darts League.

Participants in the final of the Craig Cutting Memorial Darts League. - Credit: Supplied

Ben Little, one of the organisers, said: ‘’It has been great to get the league back up and running again this year after a two year hiatus.

"We will be back again in 2023, and are keen to hear from any clubs, societies or community projects in need of financial support’." 

Since the tournament started it has raised more than £10,000 for charity. 

East of England Air Ambulance, Woodfields School and Rebecca’s Wishes are some of the charities to benefit from this year's donations.

Sheringham News

Don't Miss

The Parklands site in Pudding Norton, which has been sold for £1.7m. 

Mobile home site sold for £1.7m

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A Haringey resident has warned that less frequent visits from the bin men could lead to more frequen

Claims coastal town's 'cavorting' rats are now a 'tourist attraction'

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A farm shop opens this month at Eves Hill Farm near Reepham, pictured is farmer Jeremy Buxton. 

Food and Drink

Farm owners 'taking back control' by opening shop and tea room

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The days when horses were the kings of the road. The Main Road is now the High Street

The Norfolk village populated by 'distinctly superior people'

Derek James

Logo Icon