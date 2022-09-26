News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man's death at home found to be drug related

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:48 PM September 26, 2022
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

A 36-year-old man was found to have died due to drug-related causes. 

An inquest into the death of Darren Fairclough at his home in Hall Lane, North Walsham on July 22 was held at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Monday (September 26).

Johanna Thompson, assistant coroner for Norfolk, heard that Mr Fairclough had a history of illicit drug use, and was also taking prescription medication for depression and anxiety. 

A statement from his mother described him as a kind and caring person, who was close to his younger brother.

Ms Thompson said: "Darren, had, in [his mother's] opinion been improving over the last year.

"He had a history of taking drugs in the past, but he had been improving with the help of taking methadone, and practitioners."

She said Mr Fairclough had experience problems with his neighbours, and with getting the medical support that he was seeking. She said his drug use also became worse when he associated with a friend. 

Although no specific cause of death was identified, Mr Fairclough's medical cause of death was given as respiratory depression combined with drug toxicity, and contributing conditions were obesity and cardiomegaly - an enlarged heart. 

Ms Thompson recorded a conclusion of drug-related death, and offered her condolences to Mr Fairclough's family.

