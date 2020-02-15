Video

Cute and fluffy alpacas dubbed 'Ant and Dec' arrive at Wroxham Barns

Just in time for half-term the cuddly alpacas, dubbed Ant and Dec, have come from a local couple who were really keen for them to go to a lovely new home. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Archant

They definitely have the cuteness factor.

Just in time for half-term the cuddly alpacas, dubbed Ant and Dec, have come from a local couple who were really keen for them to go to a lovely new home. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Two cheeky chaps are the first of their kind to arrive at Wroxham Barns' junior farm.

Just in time for half-term the cuddly alpacas, dubbed Ant and Dec, have come from a local couple who were really keen for them to go to a lovely new home.

Ben Marshall, general manager at Wroxham Barns said: "They will live with the sheep herd and have a new purpose-built shelter. Just like their namesakes, they're very friendly and very cheeky."

Ant and Dec arrived at Wroxham Barns on February 11, and will be available to visit along with baby animals such as piglets, chicks and lambs.

Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Mr Marshall said: "We're hoping to teach them to Alpaca walk for the summer holidays, the also love water."

For more information visit: www.wroxhambarns.co.uk