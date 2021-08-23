News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Joy as firm marks 250th anniversary

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:04 PM August 23, 2021   
An anniversary celebration for the Holt-based C T Baker Group was held at Holt Rugby Club. 

It has been at the heart of its community for generations. 

And now the Holt-based CT Baker Group has finally marked its 250th anniversary - a year after the actual milestone itself because of the pandemic. 

Scores of staff of the firm - which includes Budgens of Aylsham and Holt, four builders' merchant businesses and Bakers and Larners department store - gathered at Holt Rugby Club's grounds in Bridge Road for the anniversary party on August 14. 

Jane Gurney-Read, managing director of CT Baker, said: "Through these companies, we are fortunate to meet and serve lots of very valued customers.

 An anniversary celebration for the Holt-based C T Baker Group was held at Holt Rugby Club.

"We do appreciate that not many businesses can boast 250 years of trading within the same family and we have eight and ninth generations of the Baker family actively contributing to our ongoing success. Here’s to the next 250 years."

Anniversary events held throughout the year included producing commemorative ‘250’-themed products, in-store activities, and fundraising towards a target of £25,000 for East Anglia's Children’s Hospices. 

An anniversary celebration for the Holt-based C T Baker Group was held at Holt Rugby Club. 

