News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Auditions for Evita and comedy show announced

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:13 PM October 25, 2022
Martin Rodwell and Kat Tindall from Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society -

Martin Rodwell and Kat Tindall from Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society - CSODS - which will soon have auditions for its 2023 shows. - Credit: Sue Bignell

A comedy about a small town drama group and a sweeping Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will be the highlights of a north Norfolk drama group's 2023 season. 

Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society - CSODS - is deep into planning two productions for next year.

A Bunch of Amateurs - written by  Ian Hislop and Nick Newman - will be performed at Sheringham Little Theatre from February 22-25, and Evita will be at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre from May 27 to June 3.

Kat Tindall, who has performed in many CSODS plays and is making her directorial debut with A Bunch of Amateurs, said: “It's nerve-wracking and I feel a huge sense of responsibility to do justice to the excellent writing.

"Luckily, I know that the talent in CSODS means that I'll be working with great actors and that gives me the confidence to take this next step.”

The play follows a washed-up Hollywood star who is deceived by his agent into taking the role of King Lear in an am dram show in a small English town.

CSODS' production of Evita will be the first time the 108-year-old drama group has ever put on a Lloyd Webber show.

Most Read

  1. 1 Service counter to open as town's last bank branch closes
  2. 2 New Nisa shop to open in north Norfolk town
  3. 3 New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?
  1. 4 See inside former fisherman's cottage transformed into £2.5m coastal home
  2. 5 Natural phenomenon has brought a 'mast year' from stressed trees
  3. 6 Two people injured in two-car crash near Aylsham
  4. 7 Autumn arts festival kicks off in Cromer
  5. 8 Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England
  6. 9 7 major events to look forward to in Norfolk this November
  7. 10 Cost-of-living summit planned for north Norfolk

The musical was one of the shows that are credited with changing the landscape of British theatre in the 1970s, and of making Elaine Paige a musical theatre star.

Evita will be directed by Martin Rodwell and Mark Sharp is the musical director.

CSODS regulars Carole Beatty and Georgie Galloway will choreograph the show.

Mr Rodwell said: “This is a massive exclusive for the society, and an exciting opportunity as director to take the audience on a very immersive experience.

"The musical score for Evita is exciting and evocative and to have an 18-piece orchestra will blow the audience away.”

Anyone interested in being a part of A Bunch of Amateurs can attend an 'introductory evening' on November 3, with auditions on November 10.

Evita's introductory evening will be on November 29 and auditions on December 11, with all sessions at Cromer Junior School. For more information, contact martin.n.rodwell@gmail.com. 

Robin Taylor, CSODS chairman, added: “Now is an ideal time to become a member of CSODS. With two new shows starting on their journeys to the stage, there are plenty of opportunities to be involved both on and off the stage.”

Cromer News
Sheringham News

Don't Miss

Robert Tragarz, head chef (left), with Jesse Petrie, general manager, at The Kings Head when they heard the news

'We're over the moon': Norfolk pub celebrating after double accolade

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish and Chips has been named in the top 20 UK takeaways of the year 

Norfolk chippy in running to be named best in the country

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Aylsham garden Centre staff members Jess Kidman, left, and Nikki Aldiss with Mow the mammoth.

Dinos and mammoths go on permanent show in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The team at the Swan Inn, Stalham. Pictured, from left, Richard Cook, Robert Cook and Victoria Cook.

Winner of Norfolk Pub of the Year 2022 competition revealed

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon