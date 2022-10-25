Auditions for Evita and comedy show announced

Martin Rodwell and Kat Tindall from Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society - CSODS - which will soon have auditions for its 2023 shows. - Credit: Sue Bignell

A comedy about a small town drama group and a sweeping Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will be the highlights of a north Norfolk drama group's 2023 season.

Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society - CSODS - is deep into planning two productions for next year.

A Bunch of Amateurs - written by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman - will be performed at Sheringham Little Theatre from February 22-25, and Evita will be at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre from May 27 to June 3.

Kat Tindall, who has performed in many CSODS plays and is making her directorial debut with A Bunch of Amateurs, said: “It's nerve-wracking and I feel a huge sense of responsibility to do justice to the excellent writing.

"Luckily, I know that the talent in CSODS means that I'll be working with great actors and that gives me the confidence to take this next step.”

The play follows a washed-up Hollywood star who is deceived by his agent into taking the role of King Lear in an am dram show in a small English town.

CSODS' production of Evita will be the first time the 108-year-old drama group has ever put on a Lloyd Webber show.

The musical was one of the shows that are credited with changing the landscape of British theatre in the 1970s, and of making Elaine Paige a musical theatre star.

Evita will be directed by Martin Rodwell and Mark Sharp is the musical director.

CSODS regulars Carole Beatty and Georgie Galloway will choreograph the show.

Mr Rodwell said: “This is a massive exclusive for the society, and an exciting opportunity as director to take the audience on a very immersive experience.

"The musical score for Evita is exciting and evocative and to have an 18-piece orchestra will blow the audience away.”

Anyone interested in being a part of A Bunch of Amateurs can attend an 'introductory evening' on November 3, with auditions on November 10.

Evita's introductory evening will be on November 29 and auditions on December 11, with all sessions at Cromer Junior School. For more information, contact martin.n.rodwell@gmail.com.

Robin Taylor, CSODS chairman, added: “Now is an ideal time to become a member of CSODS. With two new shows starting on their journeys to the stage, there are plenty of opportunities to be involved both on and off the stage.”