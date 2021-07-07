Cromer war memorial marks its 100th year
- Credit: David Pritchard
A recently restored war memorial has reached its centenary.
Cromer war memorial was unveiled to the public on July 3, 1921, during a ceremony that drew crowds of people to the town centre.
Constructed of Clipsham stone and originally costing £700, the memorial featured four figures, an infantryman, a sailor, an early pilot and a nurse, which over the years became eroded by the elements.
In 2013, the then-mayor of Cromer David Pritchard launched a fundraising bid to raise the £45,000 necessary to restore the memorial to its former glory with a goal for the restoration to be completed by November 2018, the centenary of the First World War.
On November 10, 2018, the Cromer War Memorial was rededicated at a ceremony attended by dozens of people.
Plans had been made by Cromer Town Council to commemorate the centenary of the memorial but due to Covid-19 restrictions, it was decided that staging a photograph featuring the same flag that was used in the rededication of 2018 would be more appropriate.
