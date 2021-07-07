Cromer war memorial marks its 100th year

Published: 3:10 PM July 7, 2021

Cromer war memorial in the centre of the seaside has turned 100 - Credit: David Pritchard

A recently restored war memorial has reached its centenary.

Cromer war memorial was unveiled to the public on July 3, 1921, during a ceremony that drew crowds of people to the town centre.

Constructed of Clipsham stone and originally costing £700, the memorial featured four figures, an infantryman, a sailor, an early pilot and a nurse, which over the years became eroded by the elements.

In 2013, the then-mayor of Cromer David Pritchard launched a fundraising bid to raise the £45,000 necessary to restore the memorial to its former glory with a goal for the restoration to be completed by November 2018, the centenary of the First World War.

Cromer war memorial in the centre of the seaside has turned 100 - Credit: David Pritchard

On November 10, 2018, the Cromer War Memorial was rededicated at a ceremony attended by dozens of people.

You may also want to watch:

Plans had been made by Cromer Town Council to commemorate the centenary of the memorial but due to Covid-19 restrictions, it was decided that staging a photograph featuring the same flag that was used in the rededication of 2018 would be more appropriate.



