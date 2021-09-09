News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New vets opens its doors in Cromer

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 8:13 AM September 9, 2021    Updated: 8:58 AM September 9, 2021
 Helen Boast, branch director of the new Westover Vets practice in Cromer. 

 Helen Boast, branch director of the new Cromer Vets practice in Overstrand Road. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

A new veterinary practice has opened its doors to pet owners and their furry friends.

Cromer Vets - which is part of Westover Vets - has opened its new practice in Overstrand Road, in the building which used to be the Cromer Group Practice medical centre.

The practice has the facilities to cater for cats and dogs, small animals and exotic pets.

It also has state-of-the-art equipment including the ability to offer x-rays and minor surgery.

The reception of Cromer Vets new practice in Overstrand Road.

The reception of Cromer Vets new practice in Overstrand Road. - Credit: Helen Boast

Helen Boast, branch director, said it was "lovely" to be open.

She said: "It's a bit surreal that it's actually finally open, there's a really nice flow to the building, it's very light and airy, just really nice to be in and for it not to be a building site.

"We've had a really good reception so far, we've had quite a few people come in to see us.

"On the whole, everybody has been really excited to be here."

Cromer Vets has opened its new practice in Overstrand Road.  

Cromer Vets has opened its new practice in Overstrand Road. - Credit: Helen Boast


