New vets opens its doors in Cromer
- Credit: Neil Didsbury
A new veterinary practice has opened its doors to pet owners and their furry friends.
Cromer Vets - which is part of Westover Vets - has opened its new practice in Overstrand Road, in the building which used to be the Cromer Group Practice medical centre.
The practice has the facilities to cater for cats and dogs, small animals and exotic pets.
It also has state-of-the-art equipment including the ability to offer x-rays and minor surgery.
Helen Boast, branch director, said it was "lovely" to be open.
She said: "It's a bit surreal that it's actually finally open, there's a really nice flow to the building, it's very light and airy, just really nice to be in and for it not to be a building site.
"We've had a really good reception so far, we've had quite a few people come in to see us.
"On the whole, everybody has been really excited to be here."
Most Read
- 1 Rare closure of Cromer Pier planned for private event
- 2 Norfolk windfarm base revealed - but one community loses out
- 3 Council investigates village sex club after complaints
- 4 Proposed second home crackdown met with caution in North Norfolk
- 5 Tributes paid to painter and musician Ian Houston
- 6 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk
- 7 Ambulance involved in crash on A140
- 8 New vets opens its doors in Cromer
- 9 Could you run Sheringham Carnival?
- 10 'We can avoid further lockdowns' - Column from MP Duncan Baker