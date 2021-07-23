Vets donate medical equipment overseas

Published: 4:26 PM July 23, 2021

From left, Amy Philpot and Ed Grefe from Medical Aid International with Cromer Vets branch manager Helen Boast, who donated items left behind at the former GP practice. - Credit: Supplied by Helen Boast

Examination beds, theatre lights and other medical equipment that was left behind when a Cromer GP practice upped sticks has been donated to an overseas aid group, and could end up being used in Africa.

The equipment had been left at the former practice in Overstrand Road, before it moved to Cromer Group Practice in Mill Road in 2018.

Amy Philpot and Ed Grefe from Medical Aid International picking up the donated items from Cromer Vets. - Credit: Supplied by Helen Boast

The building is now to become Cromer Vets - owned by Westover Vets - and branch director Helen Boast said she wanted to put the spare gear to a worthy cause.

Mrs Boast said: "We can't use a lot of the doctors' equipment - dogs and cats would scratch the soft examinations tables. So we would have had to put them into landfill or find individuals to remove one piece at a time, which seemed like a real waste."

Mrs Boast said the nine examination couches, two theatre lights and some blood pressure monitoring and audiology equipment had been given to the NGO Medical Aid International.

The medical equipment being loaded into a van. - Credit: Supplied by Helen Boast

She said: "They are currently preparing some shipments to Zambia and are in the progress of helping to build a hospital in Ghana, they are filling their second 40ft container as we speak. Hopefully this equipment will be useful for these projects."

The vets is due to open in September.







