Socially distanced Remembrance service to be held in Cromer

PUBLISHED: 11:21 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 08 November 2020

A socially distanced Remembrance Sunday service will take place at the Cromer War Memorial on Sunday November 8. Picture: David Pritchard

Archant

A socially-distanced Remembrance service with limited numbers present is to be held in Cromer.

At 3pm on Sunday, November 8, local dignitaries, representatives and voluntary organisations will gather at Cromer War Memorial to each lay a poppy wreath.

The service will follow government guidelines and will be limited to a maximum of 30 attendees, including the vicar, standard bearers and wreath bearers.

During the service access to the Church grounds will be temporarily restricted to protect the health of those attending. Track and Trace details will be taken, all attending are expected to wear a mask and arrive by 2.50pm.

David Pritchard, from Cromer Town Council, said: “As much as the public always come along to support this occasion, this year to comply with the lockdown legislation and social distancing we ask that instead the public pay their respect by watching the national service of Remembrance taking place at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London which as always, is televised.”

