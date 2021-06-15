Tennis club offers free beer for Fathers' Day

Published: 8:27 PM June 15, 2021

People who take their dads to whack a ball around a court on Fathers' Day can also treat them to a free beer as part of a club's promotion.

Cromer Tennis Club is offering a free beer to fathers whose children take them for a game on Sunday, June 20 to play either tennis, table tennis, squash or racquetball, or to watch them being coached.

Club chairman Kelvin van Hasselt said the offer was open to members and non-members of the club.

He said: "We are making a big thing of Fathers' Day this year at the club.

"The club wants parents, especially fathers, to play tennis with their children at weekends – and it is amazing the difference it can make just hitting with them."

You may also want to watch:

The weekend coaches on duty at the club are Jack Seton - who can be contacted on 07931 854 325 - and Sian Stoppani - who can be reached on 07484 262 211.



