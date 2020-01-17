Search

Advanced search

Supermarket worker's incredible four marathon challenge for children with cancer

PUBLISHED: 18:18 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:18 17 January 2020

Richard Ossitt, who will be running four marathons in the space of six weeks to raise cash for children with cancer. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Richard Ossitt, who will be running four marathons in the space of six weeks to raise cash for children with cancer. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

A supermarket worker will be swapping trolleys for trainers, when he takes part in four marathons in the space of just six weeks to raise cash for children with cancer.

Richard Ossitt, who is a general assistant at Morrison's, Cromer, decided to set himself a "bit of a bigger challenge" after raising more than £3,500 for Children with Cancer UK by running last year's London Marathon.

"It just felt brilliant," he said. "And, it's obvious really, but it shows that when we all dig deep and work together, we really can make a difference."

Mr Ossitt, 32, will be running the Manchester Marathon on April 4, the Brighton Marathon on April 19, the London Marathon a week later on April 26, and the inaugural Mammoth Marathon on May 17.

Organised by North Norfolk District Council in partnership with North Norfolk Beach Runners, the final event in his gruelling itinerary will see up to 1,000 runners trek from Sea Palling to Sheringham, along the route of the council's Deep History Coast project.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Ossitt, who will be raising cash for Children with Cancer UK and Clic Sargent, said he was inspired to set himself the challenge by the efforts of comedian Eddie Izzard, who raised £1.6 million for Sport Relief by running 27 marathons in 27 days, and by mum-of-three Natalie Russell, who he became friendly with while travelling in Australia in 2017.

"Her daughter Bronte was just a toddler and had been diagnosed with cancer, she was planning her funeral and it was heartbreaking - you can only imagine what parents in that situation go through," he said.

Although Bronte is now a happy and healthy 16-year-old, Mr Ossitt wanted to help other children and families in the same situation.

"My grandad died of cancer, it's such an evil disease," he said. "I've got no responsibilities and I thought I might as well spend my time positively raising money for a good cause."

A self-confessed "running geek", he has been honing his technique by following online tutorials and, having already done a 'test run' of 46 miles in five days, he is confident of completing all four marathons and reaching his fundraising target of £10,000.

He will be kicking off a string of fundraising events with a static bike ride at Morrisons on January 31 and is also planning to run a quiz night at a Norwich pub.

To support Mr Ossitt, visit uk.virginmoneygiving/RickyOssitt

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast step closer

Proposed McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: NNDC planning documents

‘No interest’ in reopening once popular coastal pub

The Duke pub in Bacton in 2013. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Much-missed restaurant could return to town

Plans for new Holt restaurant on site of former Yetmans. Norwich Road view with No 37 to left and No 39 to right. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ James Lee Studio

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Villagers who lost local shop set to open new community store

Bodham parish councillor Callum Ringer, who is hoping to open a community shop run by a mix of paid staff and volunteers. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast step closer

Proposed McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: NNDC planning documents

‘No interest’ in reopening once popular coastal pub

The Duke pub in Bacton in 2013. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Much-missed restaurant could return to town

Plans for new Holt restaurant on site of former Yetmans. Norwich Road view with No 37 to left and No 39 to right. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ James Lee Studio

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Villagers who lost local shop set to open new community store

Bodham parish councillor Callum Ringer, who is hoping to open a community shop run by a mix of paid staff and volunteers. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Supermarket worker’s incredible four marathon challenge for children with cancer

Richard Ossitt, who will be running four marathons in the space of six weeks to raise cash for children with cancer. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Man jailed for ignoring warning to stay away from girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Coastguard and air ambulance called to help woman on coast

Sheringham Coastguard were tasked on Thursday, January 16 to provide back up for Wells Coastguard at Blakeney. Photo: EAAA

Heartbroken couples offered £2,000 wedding discount deal

The Dial House is offering accomodation to couples who lost out due to the Lenwade house Hotel closure. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

Air ambulance called to medical emergency

An air ambulance was called to Sheringham. Picture shows a generic air ambulance. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists