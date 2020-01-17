Supermarket worker's incredible four marathon challenge for children with cancer

Richard Ossitt, who will be running four marathons in the space of six weeks to raise cash for children with cancer. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

A supermarket worker will be swapping trolleys for trainers, when he takes part in four marathons in the space of just six weeks to raise cash for children with cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Ossitt, who is a general assistant at Morrison's, Cromer, decided to set himself a "bit of a bigger challenge" after raising more than £3,500 for Children with Cancer UK by running last year's London Marathon.

"It just felt brilliant," he said. "And, it's obvious really, but it shows that when we all dig deep and work together, we really can make a difference."

Mr Ossitt, 32, will be running the Manchester Marathon on April 4, the Brighton Marathon on April 19, the London Marathon a week later on April 26, and the inaugural Mammoth Marathon on May 17.

Organised by North Norfolk District Council in partnership with North Norfolk Beach Runners, the final event in his gruelling itinerary will see up to 1,000 runners trek from Sea Palling to Sheringham, along the route of the council's Deep History Coast project.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Ossitt, who will be raising cash for Children with Cancer UK and Clic Sargent, said he was inspired to set himself the challenge by the efforts of comedian Eddie Izzard, who raised £1.6 million for Sport Relief by running 27 marathons in 27 days, and by mum-of-three Natalie Russell, who he became friendly with while travelling in Australia in 2017.

"Her daughter Bronte was just a toddler and had been diagnosed with cancer, she was planning her funeral and it was heartbreaking - you can only imagine what parents in that situation go through," he said.

Although Bronte is now a happy and healthy 16-year-old, Mr Ossitt wanted to help other children and families in the same situation.

"My grandad died of cancer, it's such an evil disease," he said. "I've got no responsibilities and I thought I might as well spend my time positively raising money for a good cause."

A self-confessed "running geek", he has been honing his technique by following online tutorials and, having already done a 'test run' of 46 miles in five days, he is confident of completing all four marathons and reaching his fundraising target of £10,000.

He will be kicking off a string of fundraising events with a static bike ride at Morrisons on January 31 and is also planning to run a quiz night at a Norwich pub.

To support Mr Ossitt, visit uk.virginmoneygiving/RickyOssitt