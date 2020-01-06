Search

We won! Cromer scientist in top University Challenge team

PUBLISHED: 16:06 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 06 January 2020

Dr Henry Gee (left) with University Challenge host Jeremy Paxman and Leeds University team captain Richard Coles. Photo: BBC/ITV

Archant

Cromer-based author, journalist and palaeontologist Dr Henry Gee is celebrating, after winning the Christmas edition of University Challenge as a member of a team of former Leeds University students.

Dr Henry Gee (left) with University Challenge host Jeremy Paxman and his Leeds University team-mates. Photo: BBC/ITVDr Henry Gee (left) with University Challenge host Jeremy Paxman and his Leeds University team-mates. Photo: BBC/ITV

The final of the show, which was screened last week, saw Dr Gee and his team-mates beat a group of Wadham College, Oxford, alumni, scoring 235 points to their opponents' 130.

"As a team we were more interested in taking part and having fun," Dr Gee said. "We had no particular thought about winning, however, in the final game, we were really focused and 'in the zone'.

The highlight of the final was when team member Tim Allen got a starter question right almost by accident, after not answering anything correctly for the whole competition, Dr Gee said, adding that the entire thing "passed in a flash".

We are really pleased because Leeds is the first non-Oxbridge team to win any variant of University Challenge," he said.

All episodes of the Christmas edition of University Challenge are available on BBC iPlayer until January 30.

