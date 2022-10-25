Town to pay its respects to war heroes

The war dead of Cromer and the surrounding area will be remembered at a series of upcoming remembrance ceremonies.

On Wednesday, October 26, there will be a dedication service at 11am in a 'field of remembrance' at Cromer Church's grounds. The public will be invited to place a cross of remembrance in the field.

At 11am on Friday, November 11, there will be an Armistice Day service and two minutes' silence at the war memorial in the church grounds.

A parade will then take place on Remembrance Sunday (November 13), starting from Meadow Road Car Park at 2.40pm and continuing to the church for a 3pm service.

David Pritchard, the town council's events and commemoration chairman, said: "I am proud to not only be a part of the organisational team behind it, but to acknowledge this public display of Remembrance showing how well the people of Cromer recognise those men named on our war memorial."