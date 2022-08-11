News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Free miniature golf in Cromer offered to young people

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:03 PM August 11, 2022
Olly Deakin, owner of the Cromer Putting Green, at the clifftop site. Photo: Olly Deakin

Olly Deakin, owner of the Cromer Putting Green, at the clifftop site. - Credit: Olly Deakin

Young people are now able to tee off at a coastal putting green for free - and get a drink into the bargain. 

The clifftop Cromer Putting Green in Runton Road has teamed up with the North Norfolk Youth Advisory Board, which is subsidising a free game for those aged 11 to 19 who live or study in the North Norfolk District Council area. 

Olly Deakin, who owns the green, said the offer would run seven days a week until the end of September. 

Mr Deakin said: "The advisory board came to us and said they had some finances available for this summer and asked if we would interested in being a part of it. It's a really cool offer because nothing is free anymore. 

"It's also giving young people something to do, which is good for their health and mental health."

Mr Deakin said young people did not have to book ahead, they could simply turn up with their friends and mention the offer, and claim a free drink after their game.  

The putting green in open daily 10am to 6pm. 

